Guillory leads McNeese against UT Rio Grande Valley after 22-point game

McNeese Cowgirls (7-11, 2-5 Southland) at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (9-10, 4-4 Southland)

Edinburg, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: McNeese visits UT Rio Grande Valley after Paris Guillory scored 22 points in McNeese’s 68-52 loss to the Lamar Cardinals.

The Vaqueros are 6-3 in home games. UT Rio Grande Valley gives up 63.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.8 points per game.

The Cowgirls have gone 2-5 against Southland opponents. McNeese is third in the Southland with 25.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Mireia Yespes averaging 5.7.

UT Rio Grande Valley averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game, 1.3 more made shots than the 6.1 per game McNeese allows. McNeese averages 63.0 points per game, 0.5 fewer than the 63.5 UT Rio Grande Valley allows to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kade Hackerott is scoring 12.8 points per game and averaging 6.2 rebounds for the Vaqueros. Kayla Lorenz is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Tyrielle Williams is averaging 6.1 points and 3.1 assists for the Cowgirls. Guillory is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vaqueros: 5-5, averaging 56.5 points, 32.1 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 4.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 34.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Cowgirls: 3-7, averaging 54.1 points, 34.1 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 34.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.