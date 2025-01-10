Guerrero agrees to $28.5M and Valdez to $18M; Tucker tops arbitration 17 requests at $17.5M

NEW YORK (AP) — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays avoided a salary arbitration hearing when the first baseman agreed Thursday to a $28.5 million, one-year contract on the day players and teams exchanged proposed figures.

Houston left-hander Framber Valdez also was among 138 players reaching deals, getting an $18 million, one-year contract.

Chicago Cubs outfielder Kyle Tucker asked for the highest amount among 17 players who swapped figures at $17.5 million. He was offered $15 million.

Washington first baseman Nathaniel Lowe asked for $11.1 million and was offered $10.3 million, and San Diego right-hander Michael King requested $8.8 million and was offered $7,325,000.

Among those who agreed to deals were San Diego infielder Luis Arraez ($14 million) and right-hander Dylan Cease ($13.75 million), Arizona right-hander Zac Gallen ($13.5 million) and first baseman Josh Naylor ($10.9 million), Seattle outfielder Randy Arozarena ($11.3 million), Detroit left-hander Tarik Skubal ($10.15 million) and New York Yankees closer Devin Williams ($8.6 million). Arraez lost his hearing last year and earned $10.6 million.

FILE - Houston Astros' Kyle Tucker watches his solo home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith, File) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Eric Christian Smith

Guerrero and Valdez can become free agents after the World Series. Guerrero, a son of Hall of Famer Vladimir Guerrero, won a $19.9 million salary last year in a record high for an arbitration decision when a panel picked his figure rather than the Blue Jays’ $18.05 million offer.

Juan Soto set a record for an arbitration-eligible player when he agreed last year to a $31 million deal with the New York Yankees, topping Shohei Ohtani’s $30 million 2023 contract with the Los Angeles Angels. Soto became a free agent in November and signed a record $765 million, 15-year contract with the New York Mets.

For players failing to reach agreements, hearings will be scheduled before three-person panels from Jan. 27 through Feb. 14 at St. Petersburg, Florida.

Players went 9-6 in hearings last winter, leading teams with a 353-266 advantage since arbitration started in 1974. The 15 hearings were down from 19 last year, when the clubs won 13, but up from 13 in 2022, when teams won nine. Players had a winning record for the first time since going 6-4 in 2019.

A total of 169 players were eligible for arbitration after the November deadline for teams to tender 2025 contracts to unsigned players on their 40-man rosters, down from 238 at the start of the prior week.

All agreements for arbitration-eligible players are guaranteed but deals that went to panel decisions are not.

San Francisco third baseman J.D. Davis and New York Mets right-hander Phil Bickford were released after winning their cases last year.

Davis received $1,112,903. in termination pay rather than a $6.9 million salary and Bickford got $217,742 rather than the $900,000. Davis then signed a $2.5 million deal with Oakland and Bickford got a deal with the Yankees that paid $1.1 million while in the major leagues and $180,000 while in the minors.

