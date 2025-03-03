Grossman and the Eastern Washington Eagles host conference foe Montana

Montana Grizzlies (12-16, 8-9 Big Sky) at Eastern Washington Eagles (10-19, 6-11 Big Sky)

Cheney, Washington; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Avery Waddington and Montana take on Kourtney Grossman and Eastern Washington on Monday.

The Eagles are 8-6 in home games. Eastern Washington is third in the Big Sky with 10.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Grossman averaging 2.2.

The Grizzlies are 8-9 in Big Sky play. Montana has a 3-13 record against teams over .500.

Eastern Washington is shooting 37.4% from the field this season, 5.1 percentage points lower than the 42.5% Montana allows to opponents. Montana has shot at a 41.4% clip from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points above the 39.8% shooting opponents of Eastern Washington have averaged.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Peyton Howard is shooting 38.3% and averaging 14.0 points for the Eagles. Grossman is averaging 0.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Mack Konig is averaging 10.4 points and five assists for the Grizzlies. Waddington is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 4-6, averaging 62.7 points, 33.0 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points per game.

Grizzlies: 5-5, averaging 68.0 points, 31.3 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.