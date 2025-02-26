Grocholski leads Minnesota against Washington after 27-point outing

Washington Huskies (16-12, 7-9 Big Ten) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (20-8, 8-8 Big Ten)

Minneapolis; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota hosts Washington after Grace Grocholski scored 27 points in Minnesota’s 74-61 victory against the Purdue Boilermakers.

The Golden Gophers have gone 13-3 in home games. Minnesota is ninth in the Big Ten in rebounding averaging 33.6 rebounds. Mallory Heyer leads the Golden Gophers with 7.6 boards.

The Huskies are 7-9 against Big Ten opponents. Washington ranks eighth in the Big Ten scoring 34.2 points per game in the paint led by Sayvia Sellers averaging 8.9.

Minnesota averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 5.3 per game Washington gives up. Washington scores 13.3 more points per game (73.1) than Minnesota gives up to opponents (59.8).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amaya Battle is scoring 12.4 points per game and averaging 5.2 rebounds for the Golden Gophers. Grocholski is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Elle Ladine is averaging 16.7 points for the Huskies. Dalayah Daniels is averaging 15 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.5 steals and 1.7 blocks over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Gophers: 4-6, averaging 69.9 points, 31.8 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.7 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.

Huskies: 4-6, averaging 72.6 points, 27.3 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.