Grimes, Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles to host McGlone and the Eastern Illinois Panthers

Eastern Illinois Panthers (14-8, 11-2 OVC) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (17-5, 11-2 OVC)

Cookeville, Tennessee; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Macy McGlone and Eastern Illinois visit Reghan Grimes and Tennessee Tech in OVC action.

The Golden Eagles are 9-0 on their home court. Tennessee Tech is 1-0 in one-possession games.

The Panthers are 11-2 in conference matchups. Eastern Illinois has a 3-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Tennessee Tech averages 70.9 points, 9.5 more per game than the 61.4 Eastern Illinois gives up. Eastern Illinois has shot at a 41.3% rate from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points above the 40.6% shooting opponents of Tennessee Tech have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grimes is scoring 13.1 points per game and averaging 5.5 rebounds for the Golden Eagles. Keeley Carter is averaging 13.2 points and 3.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Charita Lewis is shooting 30.5% from beyond the arc with 0.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 6.6 points. McGlone is averaging 18.2 points, 12 rebounds and 2.7 blocks over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 9-1, averaging 72.3 points, 34.0 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.9 points per game.

Panthers: 8-2, averaging 65.3 points, 35.5 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 10.0 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.3 points.

