Grimes leads Tennessee Tech against Tennessee State after 21-point outing

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (12-5, 6-2 OVC) at Tennessee State Tigers (5-14, 1-8 OVC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee Tech visits Tennessee State after Reghan Grimes scored 21 points in Tennessee Tech’s 70-49 win over the Little Rock Trojans.

The Tigers are 4-4 on their home court. Tennessee State is 2-5 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 18.1 turnovers per game.

The Golden Eagles are 6-2 in conference games. Tennessee Tech ranks second in the OVC shooting 35.0% from 3-point range.

Tennessee State is shooting 37.1% from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points lower than the 40.3% Tennessee Tech allows to opponents. Tennessee Tech has shot at a 42.2% clip from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points greater than the 41.4% shooting opponents of Tennessee State have averaged.

The Tigers and Golden Eagles face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Somah Kamara is scoring 15.1 points per game with 3.2 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Tigers. Saniah Parker is averaging 10.7 points and 2.3 steals over the last 10 games.

Grimes is shooting 45.2% and averaging 13.1 points for the Golden Eagles. Keeley Carter is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 1-9, averaging 59.8 points, 29.5 rebounds, 7.0 assists, 9.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 34.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 7-3, averaging 70.9 points, 33.9 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.

