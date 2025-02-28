Grill leads No. 14 Missouri against Vanderbilt after 22-point showing

Missouri Tigers (21-7, 10-5 SEC) at Vanderbilt Commodores (19-9, 7-8 SEC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Missouri faces Vanderbilt after Caleb Grill scored 22 points in Missouri’s 101-71 win over the South Carolina Gamecocks.

The Commodores have gone 13-2 in home games. Vanderbilt ranks fifth in the SEC with 36.6 points per game in the paint led by Devin averaging 6.6.

The Tigers are 10-5 against conference opponents. Missouri ranks ninth in the SEC scoring 33.8 points per game in the paint led by Mark Mitchell averaging 8.1.

Vanderbilt averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 7.2 per game Missouri gives up. Missouri scores 11.0 more points per game (84.3) than Vanderbilt allows to opponents (73.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jason Edwards is averaging 17.3 points for the Commodores. Tyler Nickel is averaging 10.5 points over the past 10 games.

Grill is averaging 13.7 points and 1.7 steals for the Tigers. Tamar Bates is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Commodores: 4-6, averaging 75.7 points, 30.4 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.2 points per game.

Tigers: 6-4, averaging 83.4 points, 31.1 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 9.5 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.