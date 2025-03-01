Grill leads No. 14 Missouri against Vanderbilt after 22-point outing

Missouri Tigers (21-7, 10-5 SEC) at Vanderbilt Commodores (19-9, 7-8 SEC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -2.5; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Missouri visits Vanderbilt after Caleb Grill scored 22 points in Missouri’s 101-71 win against the South Carolina Gamecocks.

The Commodores have gone 13-2 at home. Vanderbilt is 4-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Tigers are 10-5 in conference matchups. Missouri averages 84.3 points and has outscored opponents by 13.4 points per game.

Vanderbilt scores 79.8 points, 8.9 more per game than the 70.9 Missouri gives up. Missouri averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Vanderbilt allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jason Edwards is averaging 17.3 points for the Commodores. Tyler Nickel is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games.

Grill is averaging 13.7 points and 1.7 steals for the Tigers. Tamar Bates is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Commodores: 4-6, averaging 75.7 points, 30.4 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.2 points per game.

Tigers: 6-4, averaging 83.4 points, 31.1 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 9.5 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.