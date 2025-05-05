Gregg Popovich speaks at news conference introducing Mitch Johnson as new Spurs coach

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Gregg Popovich spoke publicly Monday for the first time since suffering a stroke six months ago, saying at the news conference where the San Antonio Spurs formally introduced Mitch Johnson as his replacement that the time was right to make that move.

Flanked by Spurs greats Tim Duncan and Manu Ginobili, the 76-year-old Popovich — speaking far more softly than he has in the past — said his health is improving and that he fully believes in Johnson.

“Things are getting better by the day, but it’s not good enough for what we plan ahead,” Popovich said. “So, it’s time to make this change.”

Popovich will remain with the Spurs as team president, and the leadership of the team — including CEO R.C. Buford and general manager Brian Wright — isn’t changing. Nor will the team’s ideals, Popovich said.

“That’s the goal, to make sure we keep it going,” Popovich said, adding that he will do everything he can to help Johnson going forward.

Popovich removed his jacket before bringing Johnson to the podium, revealing a T-shirt with his new title: “El jefe,” it said, the Spanish phrase for “the boss.”

