Green leads Holy Cross against Boston University after 25-point showing

Holy Cross Crusaders (11-10, 3-5 Patriot League) at Boston University Terriers (10-11, 4-4 Patriot League)

Boston; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Holy Cross plays Boston University after Max Green scored 25 points in Holy Cross’ 70-65 win over the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds.

The Terriers are 7-3 in home games. Boston University has a 6-4 record against opponents above .500.

The Crusaders are 3-5 against Patriot League opponents. Holy Cross ranks seventh in the Patriot League with 12.7 assists per game led by Green averaging 3.8.

Boston University scores 66.0 points per game, 5.1 fewer points than the 71.1 Holy Cross gives up. Holy Cross has shot at a 45.9% clip from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 44.3% shooting opponents of Boston University have averaged.

The Terriers and Crusaders match up Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyrone Alexander is averaging 12.6 points for the Terriers. Michael McNair is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Green is averaging 14.7 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Crusaders. Joe Nugent is averaging 14.4 points and 6.1 rebounds while shooting 47.9% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 5-5, averaging 61.4 points, 29.3 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 4.7 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points per game.

Crusaders: 5-5, averaging 72.1 points, 30.2 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.