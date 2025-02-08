Green Bay visits Purdue Fort Wayne after Bello’s 22-point game

Green Bay Phoenix (2-22, 0-13 Horizon League) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (17-8, 10-4 Horizon League)

Fort Wayne, Indiana; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mastodons -16.5; over/under is 153

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne takes on Green Bay after Rasheed Bello scored 22 points in Purdue Fort Wayne’s 87-64 win over the Wright State Raiders.

The Mastodons have gone 10-1 in home games. Purdue Fort Wayne is 2-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Phoenix are 0-13 against Horizon League opponents. Green Bay ranks sixth in the Horizon League with 21.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Yonatan Levy averaging 5.0.

Purdue Fort Wayne averages 83.0 points per game, 3.4 more points than the 79.6 Green Bay gives up. Green Bay averages 67.9 points per game, 6.5 fewer points than the 74.4 Purdue Fort Wayne gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chandler Cuthrell is averaging 8.1 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Mastodons. Jalen Jackson is averaging 22.5 points over the last 10 games.

Marcus Hall is scoring 12.5 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Phoenix. Preston Ruedinger is averaging 9.7 points and 4.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mastodons: 7-3, averaging 83.5 points, 27.8 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points per game.

Phoenix: 0-10, averaging 62.7 points, 24.6 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.