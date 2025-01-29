Green Bay visits Oakland after Niavalurua’s 23-point showing

Green Bay Phoenix (2-20, 0-11 Horizon League) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (9-13, 6-5 Horizon League)

Auburn Hills, Michigan; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland hosts Green Bay after Tuburu Niavalurua scored 23 points in Oakland’s 73-71 loss to the Robert Morris Colonials.

The Golden Grizzlies are 5-2 on their home court. Oakland has a 2-2 record in one-possession games.

The Phoenix are 0-11 against Horizon League opponents. Green Bay ranks eighth in the Horizon League with 13.5 assists per game led by Preston Ruedinger averaging 3.2.

Oakland scores 66.1 points per game, 14.6 fewer points than the 80.7 Green Bay allows. Green Bay averages 69.0 points per game, 0.5 fewer than the 69.5 Oakland gives up to opponents.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Niavalurua is shooting 57.3% and averaging 13.6 points for the Golden Grizzlies. Malcolm Christie is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Marcus Hall is averaging 12.6 points for the Phoenix. Jeremiah Johnson is averaging 9.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Grizzlies: 5-5, averaging 68.2 points, 31.8 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.

Phoenix: 0-10, averaging 64.8 points, 25.4 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 3.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.