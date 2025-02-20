Green Bay visits Folgueiras and Robert Morris

Green Bay Phoenix (3-24, 1-15 Horizon League) at Robert Morris Colonials (20-8, 12-5 Horizon League)

Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Robert Morris hosts Green Bay after Alvaro Folgueiras scored 22 points in Robert Morris’ 76-69 win over the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons.

The Colonials are 13-2 on their home court. Robert Morris ranks fifth in the Horizon League with 33.8 points per game in the paint led by Kam Woods averaging 7.5.

The Phoenix are 1-15 in conference games. Green Bay ranks fifth in the Horizon League shooting 33.2% from 3-point range.

Robert Morris scores 75.5 points per game, 3.8 fewer points than the 79.3 Green Bay gives up. Green Bay averages 68.3 points per game, 2.0 fewer than the 70.3 Robert Morris gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Woods is scoring 14.0 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Colonials. Ryan Prather Jr. is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Marcus Hall is shooting 43.3% and averaging 12.9 points for the Phoenix. Ryan Wade is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonials: 9-1, averaging 78.1 points, 31.4 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Phoenix: 1-9, averaging 66.2 points, 25.8 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 4.5 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.