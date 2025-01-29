Green Bay puts home win streak on the line against Cleveland State

Cleveland State Vikings (17-4, 8-2 Horizon) at Green Bay Phoenix (17-5, 10-1 Horizon)

Green Bay, Wisconsin; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay will try to keep its six-game home win streak intact when the Phoenix play Cleveland State.

The Phoenix are 8-2 in home games. Green Bay is seventh in the Horizon with 22.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Natalie McNeal averaging 5.0.

The Vikings are 8-2 in Horizon play. Cleveland State has a 5-2 record against teams over .500.

Green Bay’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Cleveland State gives up. Cleveland State has shot at a 48.0% rate from the field this season, 8.6 percentage points higher than the 39.4% shooting opponents of Green Bay have averaged.

The Phoenix and Vikings meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jasmine Kondrakiewicz is averaging 8.7 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Phoenix. Cassie Schiltz is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Mickayla Perdue is scoring 20.1 points per game with 1.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Vikings. Jordana Reisma is averaging 16.1 points and 6.8 rebounds while shooting 69.7% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phoenix: 10-0, averaging 70.8 points, 34.9 rebounds, 20.1 assists, 7.7 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 49.3 points per game.

Vikings: 8-2, averaging 74.6 points, 34.9 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 10.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.