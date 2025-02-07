Green Bay Phoenix face the Robert Morris Colonials on 13-game win streak

Robert Morris Colonials (10-13, 6-8 Horizon) at Green Bay Phoenix (20-5, 13-1 Horizon)

Green Bay, Wisconsin; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay seeks to continue its 13-game win streak with a victory over Robert Morris.

The Phoenix are 10-2 in home games. Green Bay averages 10.5 turnovers per game and is 16-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Colonials are 6-8 against Horizon opponents. Robert Morris is fourth in the Horizon allowing 61.1 points while holding opponents to 38.4% shooting.

Green Bay averages 67.2 points, 6.1 more per game than the 61.1 Robert Morris allows. Robert Morris has shot at a 39.3% rate from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 39.2% shooting opponents of Green Bay have averaged.

The Phoenix and Colonials face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Natalie McNeal is averaging 14.3 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Phoenix. Cassie Schiltz is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Noa Givon is scoring 10.3 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Colonials. Mya Murray is averaging 9.3 points and 7.3 rebounds while shooting 38.4% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phoenix: 10-0, averaging 68.3 points, 32.7 rebounds, 18.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 50.6 points per game.

Colonials: 5-5, averaging 60.8 points, 31.8 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.