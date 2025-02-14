Green Bay faces Detroit Mercy, aims for 8th straight road win

Green Bay Phoenix (22-5, 15-1 Horizon) at Detroit Mercy Titans (13-10, 7-8 Horizon)

Detroit; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay hits the road against Detroit Mercy aiming to prolong its seven-game road winning streak.

The Titans have gone 9-3 at home. Detroit Mercy is sixth in the Horizon at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 67.9 points while holding opponents to 42.5% shooting.

The Phoenix are 15-1 in conference games. Green Bay ranks third in the Horizon shooting 35.5% from 3-point range.

Detroit Mercy scores 63.2 points, 7.4 more per game than the 55.8 Green Bay allows. Green Bay has shot at a 43.4% clip from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points greater than the 42.5% shooting opponents of Detroit Mercy have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaliyah McQueen is scoring 15.2 points per game and averaging 7.3 rebounds for the Titans. Emaia O’Brien is averaging 14.9 points and 4.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Natalie McNeal is averaging 14.2 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Phoenix. Cassie Schiltz is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Titans: 3-7, averaging 57.8 points, 30.1 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 9.1 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 37.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Phoenix: 10-0, averaging 70.2 points, 32.5 rebounds, 19.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 48.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.