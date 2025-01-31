Green and the Holy Cross Crusaders host conference foe Lehigh

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (7-13, 2-7 Patriot League) at Holy Cross Crusaders (11-11, 3-6 Patriot League)

Worcester, Massachusetts; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Patriot League foes Holy Cross and Lehigh face off on Saturday.

The Crusaders are 5-3 on their home court. Holy Cross has a 3-8 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Mountain Hawks are 2-7 against Patriot League opponents. Lehigh is seventh in the Patriot League scoring 69.5 points per game and is shooting 44.6%.

Holy Cross is shooting 45.8% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 45.1% Lehigh allows to opponents. Lehigh averages 69.5 points per game, 1.5 fewer than the 71.0 Holy Cross gives up.

The Crusaders and Mountain Hawks square off Saturday for the first time in Patriot League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Green is shooting 42.6% and averaging 14.5 points for the Crusaders. Joe Nugent is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games.

Hank Alvey is averaging 6.9 points for the Mountain Hawks. Nasir Whitlock is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crusaders: 4-6, averaging 70.2 points, 30.0 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Mountain Hawks: 3-7, averaging 68.3 points, 28.0 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.