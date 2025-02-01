Grayson, Southern Miss Eagles host the Troy Trojans

Troy Trojans (13-9, 7-3 Sun Belt) at Southern Miss Eagles (8-13, 4-6 Sun Belt)

Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Melyia Grayson and Southern Miss host Zay Dyer and Troy in Sun Belt play Saturday.

The Eagles are 6-3 on their home court. Southern Miss is eighth in the Sun Belt with 22.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Grayson averaging 6.0.

The Trojans are 7-3 in Sun Belt play. Troy is 0-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Southern Miss’ average of 5.7 made 3-pointers per game is 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Troy gives up. Troy averages 8.6 more points per game (78.0) than Southern Miss gives up (69.4).

The Eagles and Trojans face off Saturday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grayson is averaging 15 points and eight rebounds for the Eagles. Morgan Sieper is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Dyer is averaging 13.1 points and 10.6 rebounds for the Trojans. Briana Peguero is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 4-6, averaging 60.5 points, 30.3 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points per game.

Trojans: 7-3, averaging 80.4 points, 46.7 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.