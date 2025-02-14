Gray leads No. 20 Oklahoma State against BYU after 20-point showing

Oklahoma State Cowgirls (20-4, 10-3 Big 12) at BYU Cougars (12-12, 3-10 Big 12)

Provo, Utah; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 Oklahoma State plays BYU after Micah Gray scored 20 points in Oklahoma State’s 83-64 victory over the Arizona Wildcats.

The Cougars are 7-5 in home games. BYU is seventh in the Big 12 with 24.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Marya Hudgins averaging 5.3.

The Cowgirls are 10-3 in conference play. Oklahoma State ranks fourth in the Big 12 shooting 36.0% from 3-point range.

BYU makes 42.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.4 percentage points higher than Oklahoma State has allowed to its opponents (35.5%). Oklahoma State scores 11.5 more points per game (79.0) than BYU gives up to opponents (67.5).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Delaney Gibb is shooting 45.5% and averaging 17.0 points for the Cougars. Kemery Martin is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Stailee Heard is averaging 16.8 points, eight rebounds and 1.9 steals for the Cowgirls. Gray is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 3-7, averaging 68.8 points, 31.8 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points per game.

Cowgirls: 8-2, averaging 69.5 points, 34.0 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.3 points.

