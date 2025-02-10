Gray leads Nicholls State against Northwestern State after 20-point showing

Northwestern State Demons (11-13, 7-6 Southland) at Nicholls State Colonels (15-9, 9-4 Southland)

Thibodaux, Louisiana; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colonels -6.5; over/under is 137

BOTTOM LINE: Nicholls State hosts Northwestern State after Michael Gray Jr. scored 20 points in Nicholls State’s 81-65 win against the East Texas A&M Lions.

The Colonels are 9-3 on their home court. Nicholls State scores 74.3 points and has outscored opponents by 5.0 points per game.

The Demons have gone 7-6 against Southland opponents. Northwestern State has a 5-11 record against teams over .500.

Nicholls State averages 74.3 points, 5.4 more per game than the 68.9 Northwestern State allows. Northwestern State has shot at a 43.4% clip from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points greater than the 41.4% shooting opponents of Nicholls State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Byron Ireland is scoring 12.7 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Colonels. Robert Brown III is averaging 15.3 points and 3.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Addison Patterson is averaging 12.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Demons. Micah Thomas is averaging 12.8 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 37.3% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonels: 7-3, averaging 75.5 points, 32.4 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Demons: 4-6, averaging 64.0 points, 34.3 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.