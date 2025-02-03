Gray leads Nicholls State against Houston Christian after 20-point outing

Houston Christian Huskies (10-12, 7-4 Southland) at Nicholls State Colonels (13-9, 7-4 Southland)

Thibodaux, Louisiana; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colonels -7.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Nicholls State faces Houston Christian after Michael Gray Jr. scored 20 points in Nicholls State’s 71-63 win over the McNeese Cowboys.

The Colonels have gone 7-3 at home. Nicholls State is 5-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Huskies are 7-4 in Southland play. Houston Christian is ninth in the Southland scoring 68.0 points per game and is shooting 42.9%.

Nicholls State averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game, 2.0 more made shots than the 5.6 per game Houston Christian allows. Houston Christian averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Nicholls State gives up.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Byron Ireland is averaging 13.3 points and 3.1 assists for the Colonels. Robert Brown III is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

Peyton Rogers is averaging 4.3 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Huskies. Julian Mackey is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonels: 6-4, averaging 73.6 points, 30.4 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Huskies: 6-4, averaging 69.2 points, 30.1 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

