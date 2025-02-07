Gray and Nicholls State host East Texas A&M

East Texas A&M Lions (3-20, 1-11 Southland) at Nicholls State Colonels (14-9, 8-4 Southland)

Thibodaux, Louisiana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nicholls State plays East Texas A&M after Michael Gray Jr. scored 25 points in Nicholls State’s 75-67 victory over the Houston Christian Huskies.

The Colonels have gone 8-3 in home games. Nicholls State ranks sixth in the Southland with 10.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Jamal West averaging 2.3.

The Lions are 1-11 in Southland play. East Texas A&M is 2-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Nicholls State is shooting 43.0% from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points lower than the 47.9% East Texas A&M allows to opponents. East Texas A&M has shot at a 42.0% rate from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points above the 41.6% shooting opponents of Nicholls State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Byron Ireland is scoring 13.0 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Colonels. Gray is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Scooter Williams Jr. is scoring 11.3 points per game with 3.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Lions. Yusef Salih is averaging 7.3 points and 1.7 rebounds while shooting 39.3% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonels: 6-4, averaging 74.0 points, 30.8 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Lions: 1-9, averaging 64.8 points, 27.5 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 9.2 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.