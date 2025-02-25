Graves leads Charlotte against Tulane after 23-point outing

Charlotte 49ers (10-17, 3-11 AAC) at Tulane Green Wave (15-12, 9-5 AAC)

New Orleans; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte takes on Tulane after Nik Graves scored 23 points in Charlotte’s 78-72 overtime win against the Temple Owls.

The Green Wave have gone 12-3 at home. Tulane ranks fourth in the AAC with 14.5 assists per game led by Rowan Brumbaugh averaging 4.6.

The 49ers are 3-11 against AAC opponents. Charlotte gives up 74.9 points to opponents while being outscored by 3.8 points per game.

Tulane is shooting 44.4% from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points lower than the 47.6% Charlotte allows to opponents. Charlotte has shot at a 42.4% clip from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points greater than the 40.3% shooting opponents of Tulane have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brumbaugh is averaging 15.8 points and 4.6 assists for the Green Wave. Asher Woods is averaging 12.0 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 41.0% over the last 10 games.

Graves is averaging 17.3 points for the 49ers. Jaehshon Thomas is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Green Wave: 6-4, averaging 71.5 points, 29.2 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

49ers: 3-7, averaging 71.1 points, 26.5 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.5 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.