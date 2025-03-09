Graves and Charlotte host UTSA

UTSA Roadrunners (11-18, 5-12 AAC) at Charlotte 49ers (10-20, 3-14 AAC)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Roadrunners -1.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte faces UTSA after Nik Graves scored 20 points in Charlotte’s 75-64 loss to the North Texas Mean Green.

The 49ers have gone 8-7 at home. Charlotte has a 1-4 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Roadrunners have gone 5-12 against AAC opponents. UTSA has a 5-13 record against opponents above .500.

Charlotte scores 70.8 points per game, 6.2 fewer points than the 77.0 UTSA gives up. UTSA’s 42.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.1 percentage points lower than Charlotte has given up to its opponents (48.2%).

The 49ers and Roadrunners match up Sunday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS:

LAST 10 GAMES: 49ers: 2-8, averaging 71.9 points, 26.3 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.6 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.2 points per game.

Roadrunners: 2-8, averaging 72.3 points, 27.1 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 9.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points.

