Grant and Jackson State host Texas Southern

Texas Southern Tigers (13-15, 10-5 SWAC) at Jackson State Tigers (10-17, 10-4 SWAC)

Jackson, Mississippi; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jackson State faces Texas Southern after Shannon Grant scored 25 points in Jackson State’s 71-63 victory against the Alcorn State Braves.

The Jackson State Tigers are 6-1 in home games. Jackson State is 6-4 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.1 turnovers per game.

The Texas Southern Tigers are 10-5 in SWAC play. Texas Southern is third in the SWAC with 23.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Kenny Hunter averaging 3.9.

Jackson State averages 70.9 points per game, 1.6 fewer points than the 72.5 Texas Southern gives up. Texas Southern averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 8.9 per game Jackson State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dorian McMillian is averaging 10.8 points for the Jackson State Tigers. Daeshun Ruffin is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games.

Kavion McClain is shooting 37.9% and averaging 14.5 points for the Texas Southern Tigers. Zaire Hayes is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jackson State Tigers: 6-4, averaging 78.7 points, 33.5 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Texas Southern Tigers: 6-4, averaging 73.4 points, 36.7 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.