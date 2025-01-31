Grand Canyon visits White and Utah Valley

Grand Canyon Antelopes (20-2, 7-0 WAC) at Utah Valley Wolverines (13-6, 5-2 WAC)

Orem, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Valley hosts Grand Canyon after Tahlia White scored 23 points in Utah Valley’s 99-55 win against the Seattle U Redhawks.

The Wolverines are 8-1 in home games. Utah Valley is fourth in the WAC scoring 65.7 points while shooting 38.5% from the field.

The Antelopes are 7-0 in conference games. Grand Canyon ranks sixth in the WAC with 8.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Laura Erikstrup averaging 2.5.

Utah Valley’s average of 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 more made shots on average than the 5.4 per game Grand Canyon gives up. Grand Canyon averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than Utah Valley allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: White is averaging 10.6 points and 2.5 steals for the Wolverines. Ally Criddle is averaging 7.2 points over the last 10 games.

Erikstrup is scoring 15.5 points per game with 7.1 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Antelopes. Trinity San Antonio is averaging 13.8 points, 4.3 assists and two steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 7-3, averaging 62.1 points, 33.8 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 13.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 35.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.3 points per game.

Antelopes: 10-0, averaging 79.5 points, 29.4 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 14.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.