Grand Canyon visits Utah Tech following Cofer’s 25-point game

Grand Canyon Antelopes (27-2, 14-0 WAC) at Utah Tech Trailblazers (5-22, 1-13 WAC)

Saint George, Utah; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Tech hosts Grand Canyon after Paige Cofer scored 25 points in Utah Tech’s 94-74 loss to the Cal Baptist Lancers.

The Trailblazers have gone 4-10 in home games. Utah Tech gives up 75.6 points and has been outscored by 12.0 points per game.

The Antelopes are 14-0 against WAC opponents. Grand Canyon has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Utah Tech averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game, 3.7 more made shots than the 5.3 per game Grand Canyon allows. Grand Canyon has shot at a 49.3% clip from the field this season, 5.5 percentage points higher than the 43.8% shooting opponents of Utah Tech have averaged.

The Trailblazers and Antelopes match up Thursday for the first time in WAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chardonnay Hartley is averaging 10.7 points, 6.3 assists and 1.7 steals for the Trailblazers. Ellie Taylor is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games.

Alyssa Durazo-Frescas is shooting 46.9% from beyond the arc with 4.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Antelopes, while averaging 15.1 points. Trinity San Antonio is shooting 47.7% and averaging 17.9 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trailblazers: 0-10, averaging 61.4 points, 28.8 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 10.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 35.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.5 points per game.

Antelopes: 10-0, averaging 79.1 points, 28.5 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 14.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.