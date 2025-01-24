Grand Canyon visits Utah Tech after Coles’ 20-point performance

Grand Canyon Antelopes (14-5, 4-1 WAC) at Utah Tech Trailblazers (6-13, 2-2 WAC)

Saint George, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Grand Canyon visits Utah Tech after JaKobe Coles scored 20 points in Grand Canyon’s 74-59 victory against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds.

The Trailblazers have gone 5-2 at home. Utah Tech is seventh in the WAC with 21.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Beon Riley averaging 5.4.

The Antelopes are 4-1 in WAC play. Grand Canyon is second in the WAC with 35.6 rebounds per game led by Duke Brennan averaging 9.0.

Utah Tech averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 6.3 per game Grand Canyon allows. Grand Canyon averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than Utah Tech gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hakim Byrd is averaging 8.9 points and 3.1 assists for the Trailblazers. Riley is averaging 14.6 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games.

Rayshon Harrison is shooting 38.9% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Antelopes, while averaging 11.6 points and 3.3 assists. Coles is averaging 12.6 points and 5.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trailblazers: 4-6, averaging 72.9 points, 28.9 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points per game.

Antelopes: 8-2, averaging 78.9 points, 37.7 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 9.5 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points.

