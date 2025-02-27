Grand Canyon puts home win streak on the line against UT Arlington

UT Arlington Mavericks (13-14, 6-7 WAC) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (20-6, 10-2 WAC)

Phoenix; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Antelopes -10.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Grand Canyon hosts UT Arlington aiming to extend its 13-game home winning streak.

The Antelopes are 14-1 in home games. Grand Canyon is third in the WAC with 13.8 assists per game led by Rayshon Harrison averaging 2.8.

The Mavericks are 6-7 in WAC play. UT Arlington has a 4-4 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Grand Canyon’s average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 7.5 per game UT Arlington gives up. UT Arlington averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.6 more made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Grand Canyon allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harrison is shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Antelopes, while averaging 11.1 points. JaKobe Coles is averaging 15 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games.

Lance Ware is averaging 14 points, 9.3 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.5 blocks for the Mavericks. Raysean Seamster is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Antelopes: 9-1, averaging 77.0 points, 34.0 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 8.5 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points per game.

Mavericks: 6-4, averaging 73.2 points, 32.5 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.