Grand Canyon plays UT Arlington in WAC Tournament

UT Arlington Mavericks (13-17, 6-10 WAC) vs. Grand Canyon Antelopes (23-7, 13-3 WAC)

Paradise, Nevada; Wednesday, 11:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Grand Canyon takes on UT Arlington in the WAC Tournament.

The Antelopes have gone 13-3 against WAC teams, with a 10-4 record in non-conference play. Grand Canyon is second in the WAC with 14.1 assists per game led by Rayshon Harrison averaging 2.9.

The Mavericks’ record in WAC action is 6-10. UT Arlington ranks fourth in the WAC with 23.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Lance Ware averaging 6.6.

Grand Canyon scores 78.3 points per game, 4.2 more points than the 74.1 UT Arlington allows. UT Arlington averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 more made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Grand Canyon allows.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Grand Canyon won 85-71 in the last matchup on Feb. 28. Harrison led Grand Canyon with 19 points, and Jaden Wells led UT Arlington with 19 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harrison is shooting 35.5% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Antelopes, while averaging 11.3 points. JaKobe Coles is shooting 50.9% and averaging 14.8 points over the past 10 games.

Ware is averaging 13.7 points, 9.8 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Mavericks. Raysean Seamster is averaging 11.3 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Antelopes: 8-2, averaging 76.0 points, 34.2 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 9.0 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Mavericks: 4-6, averaging 70.3 points, 32.5 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.