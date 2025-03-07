Grand Canyon hosts Earle and Abilene Christian

Abilene Christian Wildcats (20-10, 9-6 WAC) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (28-2, 15-0 WAC)

Phoenix; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Abilene Christian visits Grand Canyon after Bella Earle scored 26 points in Abilene Christian’s 71-62 victory over the Utah Valley Wolverines.

The Antelopes are 18-0 on their home court. Grand Canyon ranks sixth in the WAC with 8.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Laura Erikstrup averaging 2.7.

The Wildcats are 9-6 in WAC play. Abilene Christian ranks third in the WAC allowing 60.9 points while holding opponents to 41.1% shooting.

Grand Canyon makes 49.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.2 percentage points higher than Abilene Christian has allowed to its opponents (41.1%). Abilene Christian scores 14.8 more points per game (71.7) than Grand Canyon gives up to opponents (56.9).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alyssa Durazo-Frescas averages 4.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Antelopes, scoring 15.0 points while shooting 47.0% from beyond the arc. Trinity San Antonio is averaging 15.6 points, 5.3 assists and 2.9 steals over the last 10 games.

Earle is shooting 45.0% and averaging 14.7 points for the Wildcats. Meredith Mayes is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Antelopes: 10-0, averaging 78.6 points, 29.4 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 14.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.0 points per game.

Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 70.6 points, 30.0 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 10.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.