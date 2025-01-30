Grand Canyon faces Seattle U, seeks 11th straight home win

Seattle U Redhawks (8-12, 3-3 WAC) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (15-5, 5-1 WAC)

Phoenix; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Antelopes -10.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Grand Canyon hosts Seattle U trying to extend its 10-game home winning streak.

The Antelopes are 11-1 in home games. Grand Canyon is second in the WAC with 25.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Duke Brennan averaging 5.8.

The Redhawks are 3-3 in WAC play. Seattle U is 1-3 in one-possession games.

Grand Canyon’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Seattle U gives up. Seattle U has shot at a 42.9% rate from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points higher than the 40.9% shooting opponents of Grand Canyon have averaged.

The Antelopes and Redhawks meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: JaKobe Coles is averaging 14 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Antelopes. Tyon Grant-Foster is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games.

Maleek Arington is averaging nine points, 4.6 assists and 1.9 steals for the Redhawks. Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe is averaging 13.3 points and 9.4 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Antelopes: 9-1, averaging 80.2 points, 37.9 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 9.7 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points per game.

Redhawks: 4-6, averaging 69.3 points, 32.8 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.