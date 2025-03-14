Grand Canyon Antelopes play the Utah Valley Wolverines in WAC Tournament

Utah Valley Wolverines (18-11, 10-7 WAC) vs. Grand Canyon Antelopes (30-2, 17-0 WAC)

Paradise, Nevada; Friday, 3 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Grand Canyon and Utah Valley square off in the WAC Tournament.

The Antelopes’ record in WAC play is 17-0, and their record is 13-2 against non-conference opponents. Grand Canyon is seventh in the WAC in rebounding averaging 30.3 rebounds. Laura Erikstrup leads the Antelopes with 7.1 boards.

The Wolverines are 10-7 against WAC teams. Utah Valley has an 8-8 record against opponents over .500.

Grand Canyon’s average of 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 more made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Utah Valley allows. Utah Valley scores 9.8 more points per game (66.4) than Grand Canyon allows to opponents (56.6).

The teams meet for the third time this season. Grand Canyon won 76-64 in the last matchup on Feb. 1. Trinity San Antonio led Grand Canyon with 21 points, and Tahlia White led Utah Valley with 14 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alyssa Durazo-Frescas averages 4.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Antelopes, scoring 14.7 points while shooting 46.9% from beyond the arc. San Antonio is averaging 15.8 points, 5.4 assists and 2.7 steals over the past 10 games.

Amanda Barcello is shooting 47.3% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolverines, while averaging nine points and 1.6 steals. White is shooting 40.6% and averaging 16.3 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Antelopes: 10-0, averaging 76.1 points, 29.5 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 13.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.1 points per game.

Wolverines: 5-5, averaging 67.8 points, 29.8 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 12.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points.

