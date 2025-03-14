Grand Canyon Antelopes play in WAC Tournament against the Cal Baptist Lancers

Cal Baptist Lancers (17-14, 10-7 WAC) vs. Grand Canyon Antelopes (24-7, 14-3 WAC)

Paradise, Nevada; Friday, 11:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Grand Canyon and Cal Baptist square off in the WAC Tournament.

The Antelopes’ record in WAC play is 14-3, and their record is 10-4 in non-conference play. Grand Canyon is 4-1 in one-possession games.

The Lancers’ record in WAC action is 10-7. Cal Baptist averages 71.4 points and has outscored opponents by 1.5 points per game.

Grand Canyon averages 79.0 points, 9.1 more per game than the 69.9 Cal Baptist gives up. Cal Baptist averages 71.4 points per game, 2.6 more than the 68.8 Grand Canyon gives up.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Antelopes won 66-64 in the last matchup on Feb. 23. JaKobe Coles led the Antelopes with 18 points, and Kendal Coleman led the Lancers with 24 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rayshon Harrison is averaging 11.4 points for the Antelopes. Coles is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games.

Dominique Daniels Jr. is averaging 19.6 points and 3.1 assists for the Lancers. Javonte Johnson is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Antelopes: 8-2, averaging 77.5 points, 33.8 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 9.0 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.

Lancers: 6-4, averaging 67.3 points, 32.0 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.