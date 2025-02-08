Grambling visits Alabama State following Knox’s 32-point game

Grambling Tigers (6-16, 3-6 SWAC) at Alabama State Hornets (9-13, 5-4 SWAC)

Montgomery, Alabama; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hornets -3.5; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama State hosts Grambling after Amarr Knox scored 32 points in Alabama State’s 67-66 victory over the Florida A&M Rattlers.

The Hornets are 5-1 in home games. Alabama State ranks eighth in the SWAC with 11.6 assists per game led by Antonio Madlock averaging 2.7.

The Tigers are 3-6 in conference matchups. Grambling is second in the SWAC giving up 70.2 points while holding opponents to 43.6% shooting.

Alabama State averages 74.5 points per game, 4.3 more points than the 70.2 Grambling allows. Grambling has shot at a 43.4% rate from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points below the 44.8% shooting opponents of Alabama State have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Knox is shooting 41.6% and averaging 14.9 points for the Hornets. Micah Simpsom is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Antwan Barnett is scoring 11.7 points per game and averaging 5.5 rebounds for the Tigers. Mikale Stevenson is averaging 10.2 points and 5.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 5-5, averaging 71.2 points, 32.1 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Tigers: 4-6, averaging 66.8 points, 31.8 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points.

