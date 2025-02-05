Grambling visits Alabama A&M following Wilson’s 20-point game

Grambling Tigers (8-12, 5-4 SWAC) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (14-7, 7-2 SWAC)

Huntsville, Alabama; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama A&M hosts Grambling after Alisha Wilson scored 20 points in Alabama A&M’s 58-54 victory against the Florida A&M Rattlers.

The Bulldogs are 5-3 in home games. Alabama A&M has a 5-4 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Tigers are 5-4 against SWAC opponents. Grambling leads the SWAC with 17.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Lydia Freeman averaging 2.8.

Alabama A&M scores 64.0 points per game, 5.3 fewer points than the 69.3 Grambling gives up. Grambling’s 35.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.7 percentage points lower than Alabama A&M has allowed to its opponents (41.0%).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kalia Walker averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 14.0 points while shooting 34.5% from beyond the arc. Wilson is shooting 44.9% and averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games.

Kahia Warmsley is averaging 12.7 points and 1.6 steals for the Tigers. Freeman is averaging 9.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 65.1 points, 29.4 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 10.4 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.3 points per game.

Tigers: 6-4, averaging 68.9 points, 40.4 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 14.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 36.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.