Grambling Tigers take on the Alabama A&M Bulldogs in SWAC Tournament

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (10-21, 6-12 SWAC) vs. Grambling Tigers (10-21, 7-11 SWAC)

College Park, Georgia; Tuesday, 2 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -5.5; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: Grambling takes on Alabama A&M in the SWAC Tournament.

The Tigers have gone 7-11 against SWAC teams, with a 3-10 record in non-conference play. Grambling is the best team in the SWAC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 68.4 points while holding opponents to 42.6% shooting.

The Bulldogs are 6-12 in SWAC play. Alabama A&M is 1-5 against opponents with a winning record.

Grambling’s average of 6.4 made 3-pointers per game is 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Alabama A&M gives up. Alabama A&M’s 40.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.0 percentage points lower than Grambling has given up to its opponents (42.6%).

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Tigers won 67-51 in the last matchup on March 7. James Flippin led the Tigers with 18 points, and Dylan McLean led the Bulldogs with 10 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kintavious Dozier averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 12.0 points while shooting 34.7% from beyond the arc. Antwan Barnett is averaging 10.6 points and 5.5 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Anthony Bryant averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 14.2 points while shooting 39.7% from beyond the arc. Chad Moodie is shooting 59.7% and averaging 9.3 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, averaging 64.9 points, 29.9 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points per game.

Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 66.2 points, 28.7 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.