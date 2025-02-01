Grambling Tigers play the Jackson State Tigers on 3-game win streak

Jackson State Tigers (8-11, 6-2 SWAC) at Grambling Tigers (8-11, 5-3 SWAC)

Grambling, Louisiana; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Grambling will try to prolong its three-game win streak with a victory over Jackson State.

The Grambling Tigers are 4-1 in home games. Grambling is seventh in the SWAC in team defense, allowing 69.4 points while holding opponents to 41.2% shooting.

The Jackson State Tigers are 6-2 in SWAC play. Jackson State ranks sixth in the SWAC with 31.3 rebounds per game led by Zoe Cooper averaging 6.1.

Grambling averages 68.9 points per game, 2.0 more points than the 66.9 Jackson State allows. Jackson State averages 5.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than Grambling allows.

The Grambling Tigers and Jackson State Tigers match up Saturday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Douthshine Prien is averaging 9.4 points, 3.2 assists and 2.2 steals for the Grambling Tigers. Kahia Warmsley is averaging 13.2 points and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games.

Taleah Dilworth is shooting 47.1% and averaging 15.8 points for the Jackson State Tigers. Diaka Berete is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grambling Tigers: 6-4, averaging 69.0 points, 40.9 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 12.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 36.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.

Jackson State Tigers: 7-3, averaging 62.8 points, 33.3 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 9.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 37.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.