Grambling Tigers and Alabama A&M Bulldogs play in SWAC Tournament

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (10-21, 6-12 SWAC) vs. Grambling Tigers (10-21, 7-11 SWAC)

College Park, Georgia; Tuesday, 2 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Grambling and Alabama A&M play in the SWAC Tournament.

The Tigers’ record in SWAC play is 7-11, and their record is 3-10 in non-conference play. Grambling is 0-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bulldogs’ record in SWAC play is 6-12.

Grambling’s average of 6.4 made 3-pointers per game is 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Alabama A&M allows. Alabama A&M scores 5.2 more points per game (73.6) than Grambling gives up to opponents (68.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: Kintavious Dozier is averaging 12.1 points for the Tigers. Chilaydrien Newton is averaging 0.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, averaging 64.9 points, 29.9 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points per game.

Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 66.2 points, 28.7 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.