Grambling takes on Alabama A&M after Flippin’s 24-point game

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (10-19, 6-10 SWAC) at Grambling Tigers (9-20, 6-10 SWAC)

Grambling, Louisiana; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Grambling hosts Alabama A&M after James Flippin scored 24 points in Grambling’s 78-71 loss to the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats.

The Tigers are 5-6 on their home court. Grambling has a 0-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bulldogs have gone 6-10 against SWAC opponents. Alabama A&M is 1-4 against opponents over .500.

Grambling is shooting 43.3% from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points lower than the 45.6% Alabama A&M allows to opponents. Alabama A&M scores 5.6 more points per game (74.9) than Grambling gives up (69.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Chilaydrien Newton is shooting 46.6% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 7.6 points. Kintavious Dozier is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games.

Chad Moodie is averaging 11.1 points, six rebounds and 1.8 blocks for the Bulldogs. Anthony Bryant is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, averaging 66.6 points, 30.4 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.

Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 73.1 points, 30.4 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.