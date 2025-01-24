Grambling plays Mississippi Valley State for conference matchup

Grambling Tigers (6-11, 3-3 SWAC) at Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (2-15, 1-5 SWAC)

Itta Bena, Mississippi; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: D’Yanna Maxey and Mississippi Valley State host Kahia Warmsley and Grambling in SWAC play.

The Delta Devils are 2-2 in home games. Mississippi Valley State has a 1-14 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Tigers are 3-3 in SWAC play. Grambling leads college basketball with 16.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Alyssa Phillip averaging 2.8.

Mississippi Valley State’s average of 5.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that Grambling gives up. Grambling’s 34.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.6 percentage points lower than Mississippi Valley State has allowed to its opponents (44.3%).

The Delta Devils and Tigers face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maxey is averaging 10.2 points for the Delta Devils. Jaylia Reed is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Phillip is averaging 6.5 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Tigers. Warmsley is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Delta Devils: 1-9, averaging 52.8 points, 30.2 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 8.3 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 29.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points per game.

Tigers: 4-6, averaging 65.3 points, 38.6 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 12.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 33.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

