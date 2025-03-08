Grambling hosts Madlock and Alabama State

Alabama State Hornets (15-15, 11-6 SWAC) at Grambling Tigers (10-20, 7-10 SWAC)

Grambling, Louisiana; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hornets -1; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama State faces Grambling after Antonio Madlock scored 24 points in Alabama State’s 66-65 victory against the Southern Jaguars.

The Tigers are 6-6 on their home court. Grambling has a 1-8 record against opponents over .500.

The Hornets are 11-6 in conference games. Alabama State is 7-4 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Grambling’s average of 6.4 made 3-pointers per game is 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Alabama State allows. Alabama State averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 more made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Grambling gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: P.J. Eason is averaging 5.8 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Tigers. Kintavious Dozier is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games.

Amarr Knox is shooting 41.5% and averaging 15.1 points for the Hornets. Madlock is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, averaging 65.2 points, 30.4 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points per game.

Hornets: 7-3, averaging 72.2 points, 32.3 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.