Grambling hosts conference rival Jackson State

Jackson State Tigers (8-11, 6-2 SWAC) at Grambling Tigers (8-11, 5-3 SWAC)

Grambling, Louisiana; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Taleah Dilworth and Jackson State take on Kahia Warmsley and Grambling in SWAC action.

The Grambling Tigers are 4-1 in home games. Grambling is the SWAC leader with 40.1 rebounds per game led by Alyssa Phillip averaging 7.3.

The Jackson State Tigers are 6-2 in SWAC play. Jackson State gives up 66.9 points to opponents while being outscored by 9.6 points per game.

Grambling is shooting 35.4% from the field this season, 5.6 percentage points lower than the 41.0% Jackson State allows to opponents. Jackson State averages 57.3 points per game, 12.1 fewer points than the 69.4 Grambling gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Warmsley is scoring 13.2 points per game with 4.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Grambling Tigers. Lydia Freeman is averaging 10.7 points and 8.4 rebounds while shooting 45.6% over the past 10 games.

Jaileyah Cotton is averaging 5.6 points and 3.1 assists for the Jackson State Tigers. Dilworth is averaging 17.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grambling Tigers: 6-4, averaging 69.0 points, 40.9 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 12.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 36.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.

Jackson State Tigers: 7-3, averaging 62.8 points, 33.3 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 9.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 37.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.