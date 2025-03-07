Grambling hosts Alabama State following Madlock’s 24-point game

Alabama State Hornets (15-15, 11-6 SWAC) at Grambling Tigers (10-20, 7-10 SWAC)

Grambling, Louisiana; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama State visits Grambling after Antonio Madlock scored 24 points in Alabama State’s 66-65 victory against the Southern Jaguars.

The Tigers have gone 6-6 at home. Grambling averages 12.4 turnovers per game and is 6-8 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Hornets are 11-6 against SWAC opponents. Alabama State is second in the SWAC scoring 74.3 points per game and is shooting 41.0%.

Grambling is shooting 43.6% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points lower than the 44.0% Alabama State allows to opponents. Alabama State averages 5.6 more points per game (74.3) than Grambling allows to opponents (68.7).

TOP PERFORMERS: Kintavious Dozier is scoring 12.1 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Tigers. Mikale Stevenson is averaging 9.9 points and 3.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

CJ Hines averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Hornets, scoring 14.3 points while shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc. Amarr Knox is shooting 39.9% and averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, averaging 65.2 points, 30.4 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points per game.

Hornets: 7-3, averaging 72.2 points, 32.3 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.