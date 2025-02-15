Grambling faces Texas Southern in conference showdown

Texas Southern Tigers (10-14, 7-4 SWAC) at Grambling Tigers (8-16, 5-6 SWAC)

Grambling, Louisiana; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -1.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: Grambling plays Texas Southern in a matchup of SWAC teams.

The Grambling Tigers have gone 4-4 in home games. Grambling is 1-7 against opponents with a winning record.

The Texas Southern Tigers are 7-4 against SWAC opponents. Texas Southern ranks ninth in the SWAC scoring 27.6 points per game in the paint led by Jaylen Wysinger averaging 3.7.

Grambling scores 67.7 points per game, 7.7 fewer points than the 75.4 Texas Southern allows. Texas Southern has shot at a 42.3% rate from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points less than the 43.1% shooting opponents of Grambling have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mikale Stevenson is averaging 11 points, 4.1 assists and 1.9 steals for the Grambling Tigers. Kintavious Dozier is averaging 13.3 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 45.5% over the past 10 games.

Kavion McClain is averaging 15.1 points, 4.6 assists and 1.7 steals for the Texas Southern Tigers. Zaire Hayes is averaging 9.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grambling Tigers: 5-5, averaging 66.2 points, 31.4 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points per game.

Texas Southern Tigers: 7-3, averaging 75.0 points, 34.8 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 9.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.