Grambling and Alcorn State meet in conference showdown

Alcorn State Braves (4-17, 4-4 SWAC) at Grambling Tigers (6-15, 3-5 SWAC)

Grambling, Louisiana; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Djahi Binet and Alcorn State visit Mikale Stevenson and Grambling on Monday.

The Tigers are 4-3 in home games. Grambling allows 70.7 points and has been outscored by 3.0 points per game.

The Braves have gone 4-4 against SWAC opponents. Alcorn State is 2-3 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.3 turnovers per game.

Grambling scores 67.7 points per game, 8.4 fewer points than the 76.1 Alcorn State allows. Alcorn State’s 38.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.2 percentage points lower than Grambling has given up to its opponents (43.4%).

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Antwan Barnett is shooting 44.5% and averaging 12.4 points for the Tigers. Kintavious Dozier is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Keionte Cornelius is scoring 10.8 points per game and averaging 1.3 rebounds for the Braves. Marcus Tankersley is averaging 11.7 points and 3.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, averaging 66.4 points, 32.6 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Braves: 4-6, averaging 68.5 points, 30.4 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.