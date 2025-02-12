Gourdine and Southern host Texas Southern

Texas Southern Tigers (12-10, 11-0 SWAC) at Southern Jaguars (11-13, 9-2 SWAC)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern takes on Texas Southern after Aniya Gourdine scored 20 points in Southern’s 50-44 victory against the Alabama A&M Bulldogs.

The Jaguars are 6-1 in home games. Southern ranks second in the SWAC with 12.3 assists per game led by Dakiyah Sanders averaging 3.2.

The Tigers are 11-0 in conference matchups. Texas Southern is the SWAC leader with 23.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Deivejon Harris averaging 4.4.

Southern scores 57.6 points per game, 12.7 fewer points than the 70.3 Texas Southern allows. Texas Southern has shot at a 38.6% rate from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points less than the 40.2% shooting opponents of Southern have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gourdine is shooting 39.2% and averaging 12.4 points for the Jaguars. Soniyah Reed is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Aylasia Fantroy is scoring 12.5 points per game and averaging 6.3 rebounds for the Tigers. Courtlyn Loudermill is averaging 10.8 points and 2.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 8-2, averaging 60.0 points, 32.6 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 13.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 49.5 points per game.

Tigers: 10-0, averaging 71.6 points, 38.4 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 8.2 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.