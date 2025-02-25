Gordan, South Carolina Upstate Spartans take on the High Point Panthers

High Point Panthers (17-11, 12-3 Big South) at South Carolina Upstate Spartans (8-19, 5-9 Big South)

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina Upstate hosts High Point in a matchup of Big South teams.

The Spartans have gone 5-8 in home games. South Carolina Upstate gives up 67.9 points and has been outscored by 14.1 points per game.

The Panthers are 12-3 in Big South play. High Point is second in the Big South scoring 66.8 points per game and is shooting 43.0%.

South Carolina Upstate averages 53.8 points per game, 5.3 fewer points than the 59.1 High Point allows. High Point averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than South Carolina Upstate gives up.

The Spartans and Panthers face off Wednesday for the first time in Big South play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cassie Gallagher averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, scoring 9.4 points while shooting 32.9% from beyond the arc. Jeni Levine is shooting 44.9% and averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games.

Nevaeh Zavala is averaging 10.7 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Panthers. Lauren Scott is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 4-6, averaging 54.7 points, 34.8 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.0 points per game.

Panthers: 9-1, averaging 68.6 points, 27.6 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 9.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.5 points.

