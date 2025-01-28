Gordan, South Carolina Upstate Spartans take on the Charleston Southern Buccaneers

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (5-15, 2-5 Big South) at Charleston Southern Buccaneers (8-12, 4-3 Big South)

North Charleston, South Carolina; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Catherine Alben and Charleston Southern host Rebekah Gordon and South Carolina Upstate in Big South action Wednesday.

The Buccaneers have gone 4-4 in home games. Charleston Southern ranks third in the Big South with 10.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Keshunti Nichols averaging 2.4.

The Spartans have gone 2-5 against Big South opponents. South Carolina Upstate is seventh in the Big South with 8.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Gordan averaging 2.8.

Charleston Southern scores 57.5 points per game, 13.6 fewer points than the 71.1 South Carolina Upstate allows. South Carolina Upstate averages 5.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Charleston Southern allows.

The Buccaneers and Spartans meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alben is averaging 15.6 points and 1.6 steals for the Buccaneers. Nichols is averaging 10.4 points over the past 10 games.

Jeni Levine is averaging 8.6 points and 3.2 assists for the Spartans. Cassie Gallagher is averaging 9.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buccaneers: 5-5, averaging 62.4 points, 32.8 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points per game.

Spartans: 3-7, averaging 50.1 points, 32.8 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 35.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.

