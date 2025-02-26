Gordan and the South Carolina Upstate Spartans host conference foe High Point

High Point Panthers (17-11, 12-3 Big South) at South Carolina Upstate Spartans (8-19, 5-9 Big South)

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rebekah Gordon and South Carolina Upstate host Jaleesa Lawrence and High Point in Big South play Wednesday.

The Spartans have gone 5-8 in home games. South Carolina Upstate has a 1-9 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Panthers are 12-3 in Big South play. High Point is 1-1 in one-possession games.

South Carolina Upstate averages 53.8 points per game, 5.3 fewer points than the 59.1 High Point gives up. High Point averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than South Carolina Upstate gives up.

The Spartans and Panthers square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cassie Gallagher is averaging 9.4 points for the Spartans. Jeni Levine is averaging 10.3 points over the past 10 games.

Nakyah Terrell is averaging 9.5 points and 3.4 assists for the Panthers. Lawrence is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 4-6, averaging 54.7 points, 34.8 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.0 points per game.

Panthers: 9-1, averaging 68.6 points, 27.6 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 9.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.